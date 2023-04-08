A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,241,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,519,000 after purchasing an additional 192,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,740,000 after acquiring an additional 225,462 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,001,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,386,000 after acquiring an additional 70,578 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,694,000 after acquiring an additional 227,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,702,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,279,000 after acquiring an additional 117,131 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AOS opened at $64.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $71.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

