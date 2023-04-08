Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,764,527,000 after purchasing an additional 176,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,950,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,160,000 after purchasing an additional 39,169 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,529,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,976,000 after purchasing an additional 199,867 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,412,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,815,000 after purchasing an additional 41,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,314,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,793 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD opened at $282.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.12. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

