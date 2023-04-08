Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Align Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Align Technology by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Align Technology by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN opened at $323.14 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $431.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $318.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.10, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $901.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.78.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Articles

