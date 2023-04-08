Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,067,000 after purchasing an additional 889,705 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 72.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 918,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,455,000 after purchasing an additional 384,494 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,357,000 after buying an additional 279,461 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5,579.6% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 268,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after purchasing an additional 264,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1,368.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 260,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,558,000 after purchasing an additional 242,388 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $323.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $431.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 70.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $901.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

