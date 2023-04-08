Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,164 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,923,000 after buying an additional 90,400 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 298.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 235,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 176,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $55.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.67 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.4525 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Further Reading

