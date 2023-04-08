Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 270,872 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 364,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,872 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $11,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter worth $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of FOX by 1,117.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 179.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average of $32.17. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $40.12.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOXA. UBS Group cut their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Loop Capital raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Macquarie cut their price objective on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on FOX from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

