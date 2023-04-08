Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 32,122 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,122 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $11,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSY. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.73.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,116 shares of company stock worth $12,126,247 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey stock opened at $259.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.08. The company has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.17.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

