Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 79,189 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 79,189 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $12,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $140.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.09 and its 200-day moving average is $141.29. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $205.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

