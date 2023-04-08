Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 199,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,760 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.8% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.
Alphabet stock opened at $108.42 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $137.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
