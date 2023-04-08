Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,808 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after buying an additional 58,159,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,896.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,529,000 after buying an additional 55,153,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $108.42 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $137.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

