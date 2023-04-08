Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Trimmed by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $108.42 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $137.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

