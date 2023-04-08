Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,453 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.3% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -380.81, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $160.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
