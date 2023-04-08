Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lessened by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,716,977 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,860,798 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $648,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 27,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 468,306 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $39,338,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 45,453 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.59.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $102.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $160.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -380.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

