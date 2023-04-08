Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lessened by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,435 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.8% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com Price Performance

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -380.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $160.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

