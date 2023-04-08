AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Position Reduced by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 3.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 256.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in AMETEK by 19.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 583.1% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 74,273 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AME stock opened at $135.25 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,061.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading

