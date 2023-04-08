ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in ANSYS by 177.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 106.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSS stock opened at $322.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $333.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.73.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.83.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

