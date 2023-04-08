Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 313,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 7.5% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Apple were worth $38,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,527,162,000 after buying an additional 4,831,418 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after buying an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after buying an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after buying an additional 8,716,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,241 shares of company stock valued at $59,394,854 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

AAPL opened at $164.66 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $176.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.53.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

