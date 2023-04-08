Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,766 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 299,523 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 35.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Acute Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 212.0% in the second quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America lifted their target price on Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 365,241 shares of company stock valued at $59,394,854 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $164.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

