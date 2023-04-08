Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.1% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $1,750,000. Nvest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 26,539 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Apple Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $164.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $176.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,241 shares of company stock valued at $59,394,854 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

