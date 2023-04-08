Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Boosted by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,539 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.3% of Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 8,233.0% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,021,157 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,901 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $4,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BNP Paribas cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple Price Performance

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 365,241 shares of company stock worth $59,394,854 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $164.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.00. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $176.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

