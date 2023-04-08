Arden Trust Co Takes $224,000 Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,738 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Atlassian by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.11.
Atlassian Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $158.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $300.29. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.88 and a beta of 0.83.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.
Atlassian Profile
Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
