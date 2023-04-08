Arden Trust Co Takes $224,000 Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,738 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Atlassian by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.11.

Insider Activity

Atlassian Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $1,111,550.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,384 shares in the company, valued at $62,246,831.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $1,111,550.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,384 shares in the company, valued at $62,246,831.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $43,028.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,114,166.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 272,715 shares of company stock worth $44,002,916 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $158.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $300.29. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.