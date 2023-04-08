Argus Downgrades FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) to Hold

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FOXA. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86. FOX has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $32.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FOX will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in FOX by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 235.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 195,630 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Articles

