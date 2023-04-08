ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 44.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $657.12 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $698.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $646.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $577.00.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASML. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.92.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

