Aspiriant LLC Purchases 2,289 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.59.
Amazon.com stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.81, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $160.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
