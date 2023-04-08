Asset Management Corp IL ADV Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $108.42 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $137.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

