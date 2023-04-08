Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 1,091 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM opened at $127.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

