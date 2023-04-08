Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Gap Down to $33.91

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.91, but opened at $32.70. Atlantic Union Bankshares shares last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 42,545 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.28.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $226.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.02 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 30.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $22,745,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $15,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,270,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,679,000 after buying an additional 419,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,034,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,076,000 after buying an additional 410,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,932,000 after buying an additional 347,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Further Reading

