Bastiano Sanna Sells 522 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total transaction of $164,852.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,280 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bastiano Sanna also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, March 16th, Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $321.66 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $233.01 and a 52 week high of $325.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.77. The company has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.