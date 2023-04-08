Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,061,000 after acquiring an additional 353,032 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,061,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,951,000 after buying an additional 353,739 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 11.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,355,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,477,000 after buying an additional 140,577 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,035,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,785,000 after buying an additional 57,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,000,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,324,000 after buying an additional 14,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $41.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.74. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $45.03.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.85 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 15.90%. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSY. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $2,160,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,594,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,381,907.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $1,504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 476,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,459,210.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $2,160,783.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,594,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,381,907.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,992 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

