British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Stock Holdings Raised by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 100,000.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after buying an additional 1,060,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after buying an additional 582,790 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,778,000 after buying an additional 340,040 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,325,000 after buying an additional 210,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,359,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,745,000 after buying an additional 93,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BTI. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

NYSE BTI opened at $35.28 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.7006 dividend. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Read More

