Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,518 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,257 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,991,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,582,000 after acquiring an additional 285,949 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,640,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,175,000 after acquiring an additional 554,244 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,115 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,658,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,057,000 after acquiring an additional 186,790 shares during the period.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $31.62 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.13.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.06.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

