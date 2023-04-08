Caliber Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,523 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.7% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after buying an additional 200,102 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $115.05 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

