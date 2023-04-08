Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) to Neutral

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ONCT. Maxim Group downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Acquisition reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Management downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

About Oncternal Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,159,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 574,840 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 295,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 205,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.