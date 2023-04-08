ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

ChampionX Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $27.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.17.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. ChampionX had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $985.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $36,640.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,042.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

