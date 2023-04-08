Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 8,414 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 360,582 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,414 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.2% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $46,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 53.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,342 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 12.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple Stock Performance

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 365,241 shares of company stock valued at $59,394,854. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $164.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.00. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

