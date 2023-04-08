Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Gap Down to $51.86

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.86, but opened at $48.53. Ciena shares last traded at $49.66, with a volume of 2,004,963 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $185,867.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,774,059.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $1,615,276.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,114.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $185,867.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,028 shares in the company, valued at $25,774,059.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,799 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 11.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ciena by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,335,000 after acquiring an additional 41,815 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Ciena by 40.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.