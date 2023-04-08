Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Gap Down to $51.86

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.86, but opened at $48.53. Ciena shares last traded at $49.66, with a volume of 2,004,963 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.
Ciena Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $185,867.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,774,059.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $1,615,276.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,114.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $185,867.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,028 shares in the company, valued at $25,774,059.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,799 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 11.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ciena by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,335,000 after acquiring an additional 41,815 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Ciena by 40.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ciena
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ciena (CIEN)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.