Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $111.85 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $143.22. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.28, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.53.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Stories

