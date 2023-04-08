Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Gap Up to $20.55

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.55, but opened at $21.20. Columbia Banking System shares last traded at $21.26, with a volume of 171,116 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on COLB. UBS Group began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 5.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. The business had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 143.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,742,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,217,000 after buying an additional 1,617,132 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 292.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,700,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,250,000 after buying an additional 1,267,169 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth about $33,148,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,508,000 after purchasing an additional 853,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth about $20,644,000.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Further Reading

