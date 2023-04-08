Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 10.0% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $61,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $108.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $137.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.