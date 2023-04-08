Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Corning were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 981.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corning Trading Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Shares of GLW opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Corning’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Read More

