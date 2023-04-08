Cottage Street Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8,233.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,021,157 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,960,901 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 13.4% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after buying an additional 8,716,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,241 shares of company stock valued at $59,394,854 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $164.66 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $176.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

