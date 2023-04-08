Crescent Sterling Ltd. Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,000. Apple accounts for about 4.3% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $164.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.00. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $176.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,241 shares of company stock worth $59,394,854 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.53.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.