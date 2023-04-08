Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells $132,623.80 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) insider Dana Pizzuti sold 8,212 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $132,623.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CRNX stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $856.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.94. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRNX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 27th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.