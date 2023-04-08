Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells $132,623.80 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) insider Dana Pizzuti sold 8,212 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $132,623.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
CRNX stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $856.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.94. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRNX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 27th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.