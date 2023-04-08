Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells $132,623.80 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2023

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNXGet Rating) insider Dana Pizzuti sold 8,212 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $132,623.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CRNX stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $856.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.94. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRNX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 27th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

