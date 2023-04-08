CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Macquarie

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Macquarie in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.38.

CRWD stock opened at $127.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.57 and a 200-day moving average of $128.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.80 and a beta of 1.04. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $242.00.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,775,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $32,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after buying an additional 33,210 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

