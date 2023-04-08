CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 480.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $139.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.34 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.39. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $180.01.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $169.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

