D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2,327.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 437 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 82.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,572,000 after purchasing an additional 932,649 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in D.R. Horton by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 700,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,203,000 after acquiring an additional 421,530 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its position in D.R. Horton by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 540,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,743,000 after acquiring an additional 407,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $95.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $104.14.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Citigroup boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

