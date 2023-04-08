DA Davidson Cuts Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target to $42.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of HOG stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.75.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 34.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after purchasing an additional 194,089 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile



Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

