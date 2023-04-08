Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,174 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 573,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,475,000 after purchasing an additional 378,590 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 52,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $52.91 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day moving average is $62.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DVN. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.95.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

