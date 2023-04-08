Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 106.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,812 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after buying an additional 1,637,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after buying an additional 2,902,180 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,993,000 after buying an additional 797,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,794,000 after buying an additional 1,469,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after buying an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.95.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.