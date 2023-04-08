DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,308 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,734,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.61.

Insider Activity

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

In other news, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $441,439.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,017.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $707,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $441,439.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,017.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,822 shares of company stock worth $39,843,670. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DKS opened at $137.94 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $152.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 37.14%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

